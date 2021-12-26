Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,875 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $44,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,985,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. 2,598,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,431. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

