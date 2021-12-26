Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $43.26 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 13.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $43,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,502,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,751,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.55. 209,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,941. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $171.48 and a 1-year high of $221.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.17.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.