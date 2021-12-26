Finminity (FMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,855.00

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Finminity has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Finminity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. Finminity has a market capitalization of $266,238.66 and $3,855.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.27 or 0.08053510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.51 or 0.99809392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Finminity Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,311,567 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,275 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Finminity Coin Trading

