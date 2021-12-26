FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $75.15 million and $4.67 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003516 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003664 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 799,833,920 coins and its circulating supply is 464,019,770 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

