First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $35,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66,934.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 76,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after buying an additional 65,481 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 61,924 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 38,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

