Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Alta Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503,003 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 3.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $56,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,322. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

