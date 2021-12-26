Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Hits $59.92 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $59.92 million and $14.57 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00060295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.96 or 0.08035872 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00074200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.35 or 0.99834641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00052638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

