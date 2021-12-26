Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 27.8% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 807.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 74.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 146,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

