Fractal (FCL) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.90 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $132,444.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.20 or 0.08059552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,294.04 or 1.00080865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

