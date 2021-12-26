Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 517,984 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 2.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.45% of Franco-Nevada worth $1,105,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,524,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,949. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.28.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

