Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.08% of Franklin Electric worth $39,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $91.42 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.