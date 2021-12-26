Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Billion

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $13.61 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.74 or 0.07994258 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.77 or 1.00121182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00073645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,620,574,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

