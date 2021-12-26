Function X Price Up 5.5% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $387.62 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,803.20 or 0.99745253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00062585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $673.60 or 0.01322528 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

