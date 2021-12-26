FuzeX Hits Market Capitalization of $218,975.23 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $218,975.23 and $19.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00045894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

