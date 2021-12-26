GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Hits Market Cap of $3.26 Million

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $73,818.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00005821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00061771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.07951029 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,903.14 or 0.99979563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00053421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

