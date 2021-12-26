Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Garmin worth $51,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 37.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 51,054 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth $209,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 23.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $134.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.84. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

