Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 59,600 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000. General Motors comprises approximately 3.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Motors by 109.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 34.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,599,000 after buying an additional 216,301 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,722,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.