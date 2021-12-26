Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,129 shares during the period. Gartner comprises about 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.24% of Gartner worth $60,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.95. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.83.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.