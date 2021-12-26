Gas (GAS) Price Hits $6.45

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $65.35 million and $6.49 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.45 or 0.00012806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

