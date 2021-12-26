Gather Market Cap Tops $12.53 Million (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Gather coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Gather has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $230,288.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gather has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00045491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

