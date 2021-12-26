Gems (GEM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $213.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $382,522.49 and approximately $213.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00045379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

