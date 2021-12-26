General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,975,240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of General Electric worth $57,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.