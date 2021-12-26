GFS Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $143.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

