GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

