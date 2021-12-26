GFS Advisors LLC Sells 3,107 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $160.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.62 and a twelve month high of $162.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

