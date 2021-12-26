Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Reaches $49.54 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $49.54 million and $14.44 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Gifto is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

