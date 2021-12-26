GigaMedia (GIGM) and The Competition Financial Review

GigaMedia (NASDAQ: GIGM) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GigaMedia to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GigaMedia and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.88 million -$1.29 million -8.50 GigaMedia Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion 0.74

GigaMedia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -49.16% -5.26% -4.86% GigaMedia Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GigaMedia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia Competitors 960 3971 8317 272 2.58

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 19.27%. Given GigaMedia’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GigaMedia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GigaMedia competitors beat GigaMedia on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.