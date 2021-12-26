Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,476 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

