Global Crossing Airlines Group (JETMF) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS: JETMF) is one of 35 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Global Crossing Airlines Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -$2.04 million -3.39 Global Crossing Airlines Group Competitors $1.38 billion -$58.28 million 4.01

Global Crossing Airlines Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -260.82% -93.07% Global Crossing Airlines Group Competitors -96.83% 0.09% 2.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.66, suggesting that its stock price is 2,366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group Competitors 354 1260 1516 33 2.39

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 8.52%. Given Global Crossing Airlines Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Crossing Airlines Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Global Crossing Airlines Group competitors beat Global Crossing Airlines Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

