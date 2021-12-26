GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $361,307.72 and $232.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,819.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.97 or 0.08024473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00306769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.37 or 0.00886224 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00074733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.01 or 0.00438838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00251987 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

