GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 185%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

GMS stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. 148,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,520. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,512 shares of company stock worth $4,553,079. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GMS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in GMS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in GMS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in GMS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

