Goldcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $15.33 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $56,414.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.21 or 0.00307349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,787,289 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

