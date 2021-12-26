GoldFund (GFUN) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $392,393.28 and approximately $18.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 204.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006488 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000806 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

