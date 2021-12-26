Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Trading 46.8% Higher Over Last Week

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 46.8% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $729,439.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

