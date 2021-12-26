Gourmet Galaxy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $570,057.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $570,057.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

