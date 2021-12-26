Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $60,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $242.00 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $243.76. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

