Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,904.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,755.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

