Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Reaches $0.0039

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded up 90.4% against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $2,413.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.15 or 0.08058193 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,187.21 or 0.99976011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00073653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00053377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

