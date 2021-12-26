GravityCoin Hits Market Cap of $20,840.83 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,840.83 and $6.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.80 or 0.07960454 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,856.85 or 0.99818515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,819,954 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

