Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.73 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $22.79 million and $1.73 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,289.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.09 or 0.08099272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00310356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.25 or 0.00901275 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00075632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.97 or 0.00425470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00253865 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 92,611,620 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.