Hamster Market Cap Hits $39.07 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $39.07 million and $1.20 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.42 or 0.07969387 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,544.18 or 1.00015934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00073581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00053310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

