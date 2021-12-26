Handshake Tops One Day Volume of $441,451.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. Handshake has a total market cap of $122.79 million and $441,451.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,819.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.97 or 0.08024473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00306769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.37 or 0.00886224 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00074733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.01 or 0.00438838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00251987 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 451,439,067 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

