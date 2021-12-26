Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.93 Million

Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post $151.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.70 million and the lowest is $150.40 million. Harmonic posted sales of $131.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $503.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.80 million to $504.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $574.60 million, with estimates ranging from $556.10 million to $587.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIT. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 1,098,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Harmonic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Harmonic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Harmonic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $11.69 on Friday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 194.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

