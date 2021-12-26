Harmony (ONE) Market Capitalization Tops $3.09 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $170.08 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00393136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,293,928,031 coins and its circulating supply is 11,481,236,031 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

