Harvest Finance Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $97.58 or 0.00191485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $63.92 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 677,770 coins and its circulating supply is 655,037 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

