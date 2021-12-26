Hathor Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.01 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Hathor has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $423.35 million and $16.01 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.80 or 0.07960454 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,856.85 or 0.99818515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 899,821,728 coins and its circulating supply is 223,876,728 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars.

