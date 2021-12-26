Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $5.29 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $114.00 million and approximately $941,069.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00010389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,932.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.20 or 0.07977546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00306674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.00884685 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00074427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.93 or 0.00435738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00251926 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 21,543,690 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

