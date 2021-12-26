Head-To-Head Analysis: Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) versus AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) and AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

70.0% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AngioSoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioSoma has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and AngioSoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals -71.11% N/A -42.96% AngioSoma N/A N/A -1,245.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and AngioSoma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals 0 7 0 0 2.00 AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $7.90, indicating a potential downside of 3.89%. Given Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adamas Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AngioSoma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and AngioSoma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals $74.46 million 5.05 -$57.40 million ($1.70) -4.84 AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

AngioSoma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Adamas Pharmaceuticals beats AngioSoma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.