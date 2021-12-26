Head-To-Head Analysis: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) vs. Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Cars.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $50.90 million 4.94 $2.14 million N/A N/A Cars.com $547.50 million 2.06 -$817.12 million $0.29 56.21

MariMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com.

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MariMed and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86

MariMed presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 198.01%. Cars.com has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Cars.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 16.12% 87.05% 18.61% Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53%

Summary

MariMed beats Cars.com on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

