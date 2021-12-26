Head to Head Comparison: Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) versus Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) and Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Wave Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.40 million N/A N/A Wave Life Sciences $20.08 million 10.84 -$149.91 million ($2.35) -1.57

Longboard Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wave Life Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Wave Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longboard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wave Life Sciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 480.25%. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Longboard Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Wave Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Wave Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -33.68% -27.98% Wave Life Sciences N/A -248.21% -50.06%

Summary

Longboard Pharmaceuticals beats Wave Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as Arena Neuroscience, Inc. and changed its name to Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2020. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

